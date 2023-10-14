Best Bets & Odds for the Florida State vs. Syracuse Game – Saturday, October 14
The No. 4 Florida State Seminoles (5-0) face an ACC matchup versus the Syracuse Orange (4-2). For odds and best bets, keep reading.
When and Where is Florida State vs. Syracuse?
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Channel: ABC
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Tallahassee, Florida
- Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium
Best Moneyline Bet
- Prediction: Florida State 38, Syracuse 18
- Florida State has been listed as the moneyline favorite a total of four times this season, and they've won each of those games.
- The Seminoles have played in three games as a moneyline favorite with odds of -1200 or shorter and won each of them.
- Syracuse has lost both games it has played as underdogs this season.
- The Orange have not been a bigger underdog this season than the +725 moneyline set for this game.
- Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Seminoles have an implied win probability of 92.3%.
Against the Spread Pick
- Pick ATS:
Florida State (-18.5)
- In five Florida State games this season, it has three wins against the spread.
- The Seminoles have covered the spread once this season when favored by 18.5 points or more (in three chances).
- Syracuse has covered the spread two times this season.
Best Over/Under Pick
- Pick OU: Over (53.5)
- All five Florida State games this season have ended with a higher combined score than Saturday's total of 53.5 points.
- There have been two games featuring Syracuse this season with more combined scoring than Saturday's over/under of 53.5.
- Together, the two teams combine for 75.4 points per game, 21.9 points more than the total of 53.5 for this matchup.
Splits Tables
Florida State
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|53.1
|54.2
|51.5
|Implied Total AVG
|35
|36.3
|33
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|2-1-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|4-1-0
|3-0-0
|1-1-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-0
|2-0
|2-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-0
Syracuse
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|55.1
|53.2
|58
|Implied Total AVG
|33.4
|34.3
|32
|ATS Record
|2-3-0
|1-2-0
|1-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|0-5-0
|0-3-0
|0-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|3-0
|2-0
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-2
|0-1
|0-1
