The Colorado State Rams (2-3) are 7.5-point underdogs in a road MWC matchup with the Boise State Broncos (3-3) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The over/under is set at 60.5.

Boise State is totaling 29.7 points per game on offense, which ranks them 69th in the FBS. Defensively, the defense ranks 105th, allowing 30.8 points per contest. Colorado State has been struggling on defense, ranking third-worst with 478.4 total yards allowed per game. It has been better on offense, posting 428.0 total yards per contest (47th-ranked).

Colorado State vs. Boise State Game Info

Game Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 9:45 PM ET

9:45 PM ET Location: Fort Collins, Colorado

Fort Collins, Colorado Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium

Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium TV Channel: Fox Sports 1

Boise State vs Colorado State Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Boise State -7.5 -110 -110 60.5 -110 -110 -300 +240

Colorado State Recent Performance

The Rams are playing poorly right now on both sides of the ball -- accumulating 428.0 yards per game in their past three games (-12-worst in college football), and conceding 472.7 per game (-10-worst).

The Rams are scoring 32.0 points per game in their past three games (75th in college football), and giving up 29.0 per game (-10-worst).

Colorado State is ninth-best in the nation in passing yards during its past three games (348.0 per game), and -85-worst in passing yards given up (283.7).

In their past three games, the Rams have rushed for 80.0 yards per game (-100-worst in college football), and given up 189.0 on the ground (-63-worst).

Colorado State Betting Records & Stats

Colorado State is 2-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Rams have covered the spread once when an underdog by 7.5 points or more this year (in two opportunities).

Each of Colorado State's four game with a set total have hit the over.

Colorado State has entered the game as an underdog three times this season and won once.

This season, Colorado State has been at least a +240 underdog on the moneyline two times, losing each of those contests.

Colorado State Stats Leaders

Brayden Fowler-Nicolosi has compiled 1,585 yards (317.0 yards per game) while completing 64.8% of his passes and tossing 11 touchdown passes with 10 interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Kobe Johnson, has carried the ball 44 times for 128 yards (25.6 per game) with one touchdown.

Avery Morrow has piled up 36 carries and totaled 100 yards.

Tory Horton's 560 receiving yards (112.0 yards per game) are a team high. He has 48 receptions on 58 targets with six touchdowns.

Dallin Holker has put together a 412-yard season so far with five touchdowns. He's caught 32 passes on 46 targets.

Justus Ross-Simmons' 36 targets have resulted in 20 grabs for 301 yards and one touchdown.

Mohamed Kamara has 8.5 sacks to lead the team, and also has 8.0 TFL and 20 tackles.

Jack Howell, Colorado State's leading tackler, has 30 tackles and one interception this year.

Dom Jones leads the team with one interception, while also recording one pass defended.

