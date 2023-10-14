Colorado State vs. Boise State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The Boise State Broncos (3-3) will play their MWC-rival, the Colorado State Rams (2-3) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium. The Broncos are notable favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 7.5 points. The over/under is 60.5 in the outing.
In this article, you will find the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Boise State vs. Colorado State matchup.
Colorado State vs. Boise State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 9:45 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Fort Collins, Colorado
- Venue: Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium
Colorado State vs. Boise State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Boise State Moneyline
|Colorado State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Boise State (-7.5)
|60.5
|-300
|+250
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Boise State (-7.5)
|60.5
|-315
|+250
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Colorado State vs. Boise State Betting Trends
- Colorado State has covered twice in four games with a spread this year.
- The Rams have covered the spread once this year (1-1 ATS) when playing as at least 7.5-point underdogs.
- Boise State has covered just once in five chances against the spread this season.
- The Broncos have been favored by 7.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
