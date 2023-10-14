Our computer model predicts the Colorado State Rams will take down the Boise State Broncos on Saturday, October 14 at 9:45 PM. For a complete projection on the matchup at Sonny Lubick Field at Canvas Stadium, which includes our prediction on the spread, over/under, and final score, keep reading.

Colorado State vs. Boise State Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Colorado State (+8.5) Over (60.5) Colorado State 34, Boise State 30

Week 7 MWC Predictions

Colorado State Betting Info (2023)

The Rams have a 27.0% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Rams have covered the spread twice in four opportunities this year.

Colorado State is 1-1 against the spread when an underdog by 8.5 points or more this year.

All Rams four game with a set total have hit the over.

The average total for Colorado State games this year is 3.1 fewer points than the point total of 60.5 for this outing.

Boise State Betting Info (2023)

The Broncos have a 78.9% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Broncos have won once against the spread this year.

Boise State has not covered a spread when playing as at least 8.5-point favorites (0-1).

Out of five Broncos games so far this season, four have hit the over.

The over/under in this game is 60.5 points, 4.4 higher than the average total in Boise State games this season.

Rams vs. Broncos 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Boise State 29.7 30.8 31 21 28.3 40.7 Colorado State 31 36 32.5 35 30 36.7

