The Colorado Avalanche (off a win in their most recent game) and the San Jose Sharks (off a loss) will clash on Saturday at SAP Center at San Jose in San Jose.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Saturday, October 14, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

Avalanche vs Sharks Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)

The Avalanche gave up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in NHL action for the fewest goals against.

The Avalanche's 274 goals scored last season (3.3 per game) ranked 10th in the NHL.

Their goal differential (+51) made them eighth-best in the league.

The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche scored last season (fifth-most in the NHL) came via 261 power-play chances.

The Avalanche's 24.52% power-play conversion rate was sixth-best in the league.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4% Devon Toews 80 7 43 50 39 45 -

Sharks Stats & Trends (2022)

The Sharks allowed 315 total goals (3.8 per game), 30th in the NHL.

With 233 goals (2.8 per game) last season, the Sharks had the league's 25th-ranked offense.

With a goal differential of -82, they were 29th in the league.

The Sharks had 41 power-play goals (26th in NHL) on 223 chances.

The Sharks' power-play percentage (18.39) ranked them 25th in the league.

Sharks Key Players