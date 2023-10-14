Entering a game against the San Jose Sharks (0-1), the Colorado Avalanche (1-0) are keeping their eye on three players on the injury report. The game begins at 10:00 PM ET on Saturday, October 14 at SAP Center at San Jose.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Colorado Avalanche Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Gabriel Landeskog LW Out Knee Pavel Francouz G Out Groin Andrew Cogliano C Questionable Neck

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

San Jose Sharks Injury Report Today

Name Position Status Injury Mikael Granlund C Questionable Lower Body

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Avalanche vs. Sharks Game Info

Game Day: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA

ESPN+, ALT, and NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Location: San Jose, California

San Jose, California Arena: SAP Center at San Jose

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Avalanche Season Insights (2022-23)

The Avalanche's 274 total goals (3.3 per game) made them the 10th-best scoring team in the NHL last season.

Colorado conceded 223 total goals (2.7 per game), ranking ninth in league action for the fewest goals against.

Their +51 goal differential was eighth-best in the league.

Sharks Season Insights (2022-23)

The Sharks' 233 goals last season (2.8 per game) ranked them 25th in the league.

San Jose conceded 3.8 goals per game (315 in total), 30th in the NHL.

Their -82 goal differential was 29th in the league.

Avalanche vs. Sharks Betting Info

Favorite Underdog Total Avalanche (-275) Sharks (+220) 6.5

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.