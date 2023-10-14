When the Air Force Falcons square off against the Wyoming Cowboys at 7:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, our computer model predicts the Falcons will win the game. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can see below.

Air Force vs. Wyoming Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Toss Up Over (41.5) Air Force 31, Wyoming 19

Air Force Betting Info (2023)

The Falcons have an 81.8% chance to win this matchup based on the moneyline's implied probability.

The Falcons' record against the spread is 3-0-0.

All three of the Falcons' games have hit the over this season.

Air Force games average 44.5 total points per game this season, three greater than the over/under for this matchup.

Wyoming Betting Info (2023)

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Cowboys have a 22.7% chance to win.

The Cowboys are 3-1-1 ATS this year.

Wyoming is a perfect 2-0 against the spread when an underdog by 11.5 points or more this season.

The Cowboys have gone over in two of five games with a set total (40%).

Wyoming games this season have averaged a total of 45.5 points, four more than the point total in this matchup.

Falcons vs. Cowboys 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Air Force 37.6 12.2 43.3 12.7 45 20 Wyoming 26.2 24.2 29.4 22.8 10 31

