The Air Force Falcons (5-0) and Wyoming Cowboys (5-1) will battle in a clash of MWC opponents at Falcon Stadium in Colorado Springs, Colorado. We have the odds and best bets for you below.

Looking to put together a parlay or a few single bets on Air Force vs. Wyoming? Head to BetMGM using our link to get up to $1500 in bonus bets with our promo code!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

When and Where is Air Force vs. Wyoming?

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo City: Colorado Springs, Colorado

Colorado Springs, Colorado Venue: Falcon Stadium

Best Moneyline Bet

Prediction: Air Force 32, Wyoming 19

Air Force 32, Wyoming 19 Air Force has won all three of the games it has been the moneyline favorite this season.

The Falcons have never played a game this season with moneyline odds of -450 or shorter.

Wyoming has won two of the three games it has played as an underdog this season.

The Cowboys have a record of when they're set as an underdog of +340 or more by bookmakers this season.

The Falcons have an implied moneyline win probability of 81.8% in this matchup.

Watch live sports and more on Fubo! Click here to sign up for a free trial.

Against the Spread Pick

Pick ATS: Air Force (-11.5)



Air Force (-11.5) Air Force has played three games, posting three wins against the spread.

Against the spread, Wyoming is 3-1-1 this season.

The Cowboys have always covered the spread this year when underdogs by 11.5 points or more.

Parlay your bets together on the Air Force vs. Wyoming matchup with BetMGM, where you can use our link to get a great first-time player bonus!

Best Over/Under Pick

Pick OU: Over (41.5)



Over (41.5) Air Force and its opponents have combined to hit the over on Saturday's total of 41.5 points three times this season.

This season, three of Wyoming's games have finished with a combined score higher than 41.5 points.

Air Force averages 37.6 points per game against Wyoming's 26.2, totaling 22.3 points over the matchup's over/under of 41.5.

Expecting a high-scoring contest or a defensive masterclass? Check out the alternate markets and ways you can bet on this matchup with BetMGM, using our link for a bonus offer for new players.

Splits Tables

Air Force

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 44.5 44 45.5 Implied Total AVG 27 27.5 26 ATS Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 3-0-0 2-0-0 1-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 3-0 2-0 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

Wyoming

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 45.5 44.8 48.5 Implied Total AVG 29.6 27.3 39 ATS Record 3-1-1 2-1-1 1-0-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 2-2-0 0-1-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-0 2-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-1 2-0 0-1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.