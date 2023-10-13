On Friday, Hubert Hurkacz (No. 17 in the world) meets Sebastian Korda (No. 26) in the semifinals of the Rolex Shanghai Masters.

The match is set as even, with Hurkacz and Korda each having -110 odds to win.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Sebastian Korda Match Information

Tournament: The Rolex Shanghai Masters

The Rolex Shanghai Masters Round: Semifinals

Semifinals Date: Friday, October 13

Friday, October 13 Venue: Qi Zhong Tennis Center

Qi Zhong Tennis Center Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Court Surface: Hard

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Sebastian Korda Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, push has a 52.4% chance to win.

Hubert Hurkacz Sebastian Korda -110 Odds to Win Match -110 +250 Odds to Win Tournament - 52.4% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 28.6% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament - 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Today's Rolex Shanghai Masters Previews & Predictions

Hubert Hurkacz vs. Sebastian Korda Trends and Insights

Hurkacz advanced past Fabian Marozsan 4-6, 6-1, 6-3 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

Korda eliminated Ben Shelton 6-7, 6-2, 7-6 in the quarterfinals on Thursday.

In his 54 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Hurkacz has played an average of 31.7 games (28.4 in best-of-three matches).

In his 35 matches on hard courts over the past year, Hurkacz has played an average of 30.4 games (27.9 in best-of-three matches).

In his 50 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Korda is averaging 26.2 games per match (24.0 in best-of-three matches) and winning 53.0% of those games.

In 41 matches on hard courts in the past 12 months, Korda has averaged 26.2 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.6 games per set, winning 54.0% of those games.

Hurkacz and Korda each own one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on January 21, 2023, with Korda coming out on a top 3-6, 6-3, 6-2, 1-6, 7-6.

Hurkacz and Korda have played seven total sets, with Hurkacz clinching four of them and Korda three.

Hurkacz and Korda have squared off in 64 total games, and Hurkacz has won more often, claiming 35 of them.

In two head-to-head matches, Hurkacz and Korda are averaging 32 games and 3.5 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.