Oddsmakers heavily favor the Colorado Buffaloes (4-2) when they host the Stanford Cardinal (1-4) on Friday, October 13, 2023 in a matchup between Pac-12 foes at Folsom Field. Colorado is favored by 11.5 points. The over/under is 60.5.

With 465.5 yards allowed per game on defense, which ranks fourth-worst in the FBS, Colorado has been forced to rely on its 50th-ranked offense (415.8 yards per contest) to keep them competitive. Stanford has not been getting things done defensively, ranking 11th-worst with 445.2 total yards given up per game. It has been better offensively, regstering 343.6 total yards per contest (102nd-ranked).

Colorado vs. Stanford Game Info

Game Date: Friday, October 13, 2023

Friday, October 13, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Location: Boulder, Colorado

Boulder, Colorado Venue: Folsom Field

Folsom Field TV Channel: ESPN

Colorado vs Stanford Betting Information Favorite Spread Favorite Spread Odds Underdog Spread Odds Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Colorado -11.5 -110 -110 60.5 -110 -110 -450 +340

Colorado Recent Performance

Over the last three games, the Buffaloes rank -62-worst in total offense (352.7 yards per game) and -8-worst in total defense (470.7 yards per game allowed).

It's been a rough three-game stretch for the Buffaloes, who rank -17-worst in scoring offense (24.7 points per game) and -102-worst in scoring defense (38 points per game allowed) over their last three games.

Although Colorado ranks -119-worst in pass defense over the last three contests (340 passing yards allowed), it has been more competent on the offensive side of the ball with 256.3 passing yards per game (85th-ranked).

The Buffaloes have been a bottom-25 rushing offense over their last three games, compiling 96.3 rushing yards per game during that stretch (-88-worst). They've been better defensively, ceding 130.7 rushing yards per contest (98th-ranked).

Over their last three games, the Buffaloes have one win against the spread, and are 1-2 overall.

Colorado has gone over the total once in its past three games.

Colorado Betting Records & Stats

So far this season, Colorado has posted a 3-2-1 record against the spread.

The Buffaloes have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 11.5-point favorites.

Three of Colorado's six games with a set total have hit the over (50%).

Colorado has yet to lose a game it played as the moneyline favorite this season, going 3-0.

Colorado has played as a moneyline favorite of -450 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Based on this matchup's moneyline, the Buffaloes have an implied win probability of 81.8%.

Colorado Stats Leaders

Shedeur Sanders has thrown for 2,020 yards (336.7 ypg) to lead Colorado, completing 72.7% of his passes and collecting 16 touchdown passes compared to two interceptions this season.

Dylan Edwards has carried the ball 47 times for a team-high 217 yards on the ground and has found the end zone one time. He's also tacked on 20 catches for 193 yards (32.2 per game) and three touchdowns via the pass.

Anthony Hankerson has carried the ball 48 times for 214 yards (35.7 per game) and one touchdown.

Xavier Weaver has hauled in 43 catches for 507 yards (84.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone two times as a receiver.

Jimmy Horn Jr. has grabbed 39 passes while averaging 62.7 yards per game and scoring four touchdowns.

Michael Harrison has been the target of 36 passes and racked up 26 grabs for 215 yards, an average of 35.8 yards per contest. He's found the end zone four times through the air this season.

Amari McNeill paces the team with 2.5 sacks, and also has two TFL and 11 tackles.

Shilo Sanders, Colorado's top tackler, has 33 tackles and one interception this year.

Cam’Ron Silmon has picked off a team-high two passes. He also has 22 tackles, one TFL, one sack, and two passes defended to his name.

