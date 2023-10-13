Colorado vs. Stanford: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 13
The Colorado Buffaloes (4-2) will play a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the Stanford Cardinal (1-4) in a matchup on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Cardinal are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 12 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the outing.
In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Stanford matchup.
Colorado vs. Stanford Game Info
- Date: Friday, October 13, 2023
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Boulder, Colorado
- Venue: Folsom Field
Colorado vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado Moneyline
|Stanford Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado (-12)
|59.5
|-450
|+340
|BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Colorado (-10.5)
|59.5
|-450
|+340
|FanDuel
Colorado vs. Stanford Betting Trends
- Colorado has compiled a 3-2-1 record against the spread this season.
- The Buffaloes have been favored by 12 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
- Stanford has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this year.
- The Cardinal have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 12-point underdogs.
Colorado 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
|To Win the Pac-12
|+25000
|Bet $100 to win $25000
