The Colorado Buffaloes (4-2) will play a fellow Pac-12 opponent, the Stanford Cardinal (1-4) in a matchup on Friday, October 13, 2023 at Folsom Field. The Cardinal are significant underdogs in this one, with the spread posted at 12 points. An over/under of 59.5 points has been set for the outing.

In this article, you can see the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado vs. Stanford matchup.

Colorado vs. Stanford Game Info

  • Date: Friday, October 13, 2023
  • Time: 10:00 PM ET
  • Channel: ESPN
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
  • City: Boulder, Colorado
  • Venue: Folsom Field

Colorado vs. Stanford Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado Moneyline Stanford Moneyline
BetMGM Colorado (-12) 59.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with BetMGM
FanDuel Colorado (-10.5) 59.5 -450 +340 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 7 Odds

Colorado vs. Stanford Betting Trends

  • Colorado has compiled a 3-2-1 record against the spread this season.
  • The Buffaloes have been favored by 12 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.
  • Stanford has covered twice in five matchups with a spread this year.
  • The Cardinal have covered the spread once this year (1-2 ATS) when playing as at least 12-point underdogs.

Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout
To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000
To Win the Pac-12 +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

