The 2023 high school football season is underway, and if you're looking for how to stream games in Yuma County, Colorado this week, we've got you covered.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Yuma County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Idalia High School at Genoa-Hugo High School