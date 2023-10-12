Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Morgan County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
We have 2023 high school football action in Morgan County, Colorado this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.
Morgan County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Weld Central High School at Brush High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Brush, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Briggsdale High School at Weldon Valley High School
- Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Weldona, CO
- Conference: North Central
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Wiggins High School at Burlington High School
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 14
- Location: Burlington, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
