We have 2023 high school football action in Morgan County, Colorado this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Morgan County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Weld Central High School at Brush High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12

7:00 PM MT on October 12 Location: Brush, CO

Brush, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Briggsdale High School at Weldon Valley High School

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on October 13

3:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Weldona, CO

Weldona, CO Conference: North Central

North Central How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Wiggins High School at Burlington High School