Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mesa County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Looking for how to stream high school football matchups in Mesa County, Colorado this week? We've got you covered.
Mesa County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Bear Creek High School at Grand Junction High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Fruita Monument High School at Aurora Central High School
- Game Time: 6:30 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Aurora, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
Summit High School at Palisade High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Grand Junction, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Plateau Valley High School at Rangely High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Rangely, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Central High School at Greeley Central High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
