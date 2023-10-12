Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Lincoln County This Week
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school football on the docket this week in Lincoln County, Colorado? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a snap, we have info on how to watch the games in the article below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Lincoln County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Idalia High School at Genoa-Hugo High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
- Location: Hugo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.