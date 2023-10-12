There is high school football action in Larimer County, Colorado this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available right here.

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Larimer County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Eaton High School at Berthoud High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12

Location: Berthoud, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Sterling High School at Timnath High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Conference: Patriot

How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Poudre High School at Boulder High School

Game Time: 6:00 PM MT on October 13

Location: Boulder, CO

How to Stream: Watch Here

Fossil Ridge High School at Rocky Mountain High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Conference: Front Range

How to Stream: Watch Here

Fairview High School at Fort Collins High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

Location: Fort Collins, CO

Conference: Front Range

How to Stream: Watch Here

Thompson Valley High School at Mountain View High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

Location: Loveland, CO

Conference: Longs Peak

How to Stream: Watch Here

D'Evelyn High School at Wellington High School