In the Week 6 contest between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Jerry Jeudy score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.

Will Jerry Jeudy score a touchdown against the Chiefs?

Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a TD)

Jeudy has 17 catches on 24 targets for 208 yards, with an average of 52 yards per game.

Having played four games this year, Jeudy has not had a TD reception.

Jerry Jeudy Game Log

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 2 Commanders 5 3 25 0 Week 3 @Dolphins 7 5 81 0 Week 4 @Bears 5 3 52 0 Week 5 Jets 7 6 50 0

