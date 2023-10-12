Will Jerry Jeudy Score a Touchdown Against the Chiefs on Thursday Night Football in Week 6?
In the Week 6 contest between the Denver Broncos and the Kansas City Chiefs at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday, will Jerry Jeudy score a touchdown? Continue reading for odds and intel on whether he's a good bet to pick up a TD in this matchup.
Will Jerry Jeudy score a touchdown against the Chiefs?
Odds to score a TD this game: +190 (Bet $10 to win $19 if he scores a TD)
- Jeudy has 17 catches on 24 targets for 208 yards, with an average of 52 yards per game.
- Having played four games this year, Jeudy has not had a TD reception.
Jerry Jeudy Game Log
|Week
|Opponent
|Targets
|Receptions
|Yards
|TDs
|Week 2
|Commanders
|5
|3
|25
|0
|Week 3
|@Dolphins
|7
|5
|81
|0
|Week 4
|@Bears
|5
|3
|52
|0
|Week 5
|Jets
|7
|6
|50
|0
