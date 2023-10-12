Greg Dulcich was a limited participant in his most recent practice. The Denver Broncos' Week 6 game against the Kansas City Chiefs begins at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday. All of Dulcich's stats can be found on this page.

Dulcich had season stats last year which included 411 yards on 33 receptions (12.5 per catch) and two touchdowns. He was targeted 55 times.

Greg Dulcich Injury Status: Limited Participation In Practice

Reported Injury: Hamstring

No other receiver is listed on the injury report for the Broncos.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Game Info

Game Day: October 12, 2023

October 12, 2023 Game Time: 8:15 PM

8:15 PM

Dulcich 2022 Stats

Targets Receptions Yards YAC TDs Yards/Catch 55 33 411 155 2 12.5

Dulcich Game-by-Game (2022)

Week Opponent Targets Receptions Yards TDs Week 6 @Chargers 3 2 44 1 Week 7 Jets 9 6 51 0 Week 8 @Jaguars 5 4 87 0 Week 10 @Titans 4 1 11 0 Week 11 Raiders 5 4 30 0 Week 12 @Panthers 3 2 11 0 Week 13 @Ravens 8 6 85 0 Week 14 Chiefs 8 3 42 0 Week 15 Cardinals 2 1 11 0 Week 16 @Rams 8 4 39 1

