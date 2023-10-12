High school football is on the schedule this week in Garfield County, Colorado, and info on these matchups is available below, if you're looking for how to watch them.

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Garfield County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Buena Vista High School at Roaring Fork High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12

7:00 PM MT on October 12 Location: Carbondale, CO

Carbondale, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Aspen High School at Rifle High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12

7:00 PM MT on October 12 Location: Rifle, CO

Rifle, CO Conference: Western Slope

Western Slope How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Durango High School at Glenwood Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Glenwood Springs, CO

Glenwood Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Grand Valley High School at Coal Ridge High School