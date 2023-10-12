Don't miss the high school fooball games taking place in El Paso County, Colorado this week. Info on how to watch all of the hard-hitting action can be found below.

El Paso County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

The Classical Academy at Englewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12

7:00 PM MT on October 12 Location: Englewood, CO

Englewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Mesa Ridge High School at Rampart High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Peyton High School at Rye High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Rye, CO

Rye, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Alamosa High School at Manitou Springs High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Manitou Springs, CO

Manitou Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

South Park High School at St. Mary's High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Colorado Springs, CO

Colorado Springs, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Fountain-Fort Carson High School at Douglas County High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Castle Rock, CO

Castle Rock, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Falcon High School at Pueblo West High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Pueblo West, CO

Pueblo West, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Palmer Ridge High School at Air Academy High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: USAF Academy, CO

USAF Academy, CO Conference: Pikes Peak

Pikes Peak How to Stream: Watch Here

Pine Creek High School at Legend High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Parker, CO

Parker, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Hanover High School at Kiowa High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Kiowa, CO

Kiowa, CO Conference: Black Forest

Black Forest How to Stream: Watch Here

