Denver Broncos receiver Courtland Sutton will face a mediocre pass defense in Week 6 (Thursday at 8:15 PM ET), versus the Kansas City Chiefs. The Chiefs are ranked 13th in terms of passing yards conceded, at 204.2 per game.

Sutton's stat line this season shows 21 catches for 229 yards and three scores. He posts 45.8 yards per game, having been targeted 31 times.

Sutton vs. the Chiefs

Sutton vs the Chiefs (since 2021): 3 GP / 24 REC YPG / REC TD

3 GP / 24 REC YPG / REC TD Kansas City has allowed one opposing receiver to put up 100 or more receiving yards in a game in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have surrendered a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

Kansas City has not allowed an opposing receiver to record two or more TD receptions against it on the season.

The 204.2 passing yards the Chiefs concede per contest makes them the 13th-ranked pass defense in the league this season.

So far this season, the Chiefs have given up six passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 14th among NFL teams.

Courtland Sutton Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Sutton Receiving Insights

Sutton has eclipsed his receiving yards prop bet twice in five games this year.

Sutton has been targeted on 31 of his team's 163 passing attempts this season (19.0% target share).

He has been targeted 31 times, averaging 7.4 yards per target (68th in NFL).

Sutton has three games with a touchdown catch this season (out of five played). He hasn't scored multiple touchdowns in any game.

He has scored three of his team's 12 offensive touchdowns this season (25.0%).

Sutton has been targeted six times in the red zone (21.4% of his team's 28 red zone pass attempts).

Sutton's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 3 TAR / 1 REC / 13 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 5 TAR / 3 REC / 27 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 11 TAR / 8 REC / 91 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/17/2023 Week 2 7 TAR / 5 REC / 66 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 4 REC / 32 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

