Be sure to catch the high school fooball games taking place in Chaffee County, Colorado this week. Info on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

  • Montezuma County
  • La Plata County

    • Chaffee County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Buena Vista High School at Roaring Fork High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
    • Location: Carbondale, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Salida High School at Bayfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
    • Location: Bayfield, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.