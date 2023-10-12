After one round of play in the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai at Qizhong Garden Golf Club in Shanghai, China, Wichanee Meechai has the top score (-6). Tune in to see the rest of the action unfold.

How to Watch the 2023 Buick LPGA Shanghai

Start Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Venue: Qizhong Garden Golf Club

Qizhong Garden Golf Club Location: Shanghai, China

Shanghai, China Par/Distance: Par 72/6,672 yards

Par 72/6,672 yards Wednesday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Thursday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Friday TV: Golf Channel

Golf Channel Saturday TV: Golf Channel

Buick LPGA Shanghai Leaderboard

Current Rank Score Round by Round Wichanee Meechai 1st -6 66 Maja Stark 1st -6 66 Lauren Coughlin 3rd -4 68 Alison Lee 3rd -4 68 Esther Henseleit 3rd -4 68

Buick LPGA Shanghai Notable Pairings & Tee Times

Time Start Group 8:15 PM ET Hole 1 Wichanee Meechai (-6/1st), Emily Talley (+8/80th), Linnea Strom (E/37th) 10:16 PM ET Hole 10 Yu Liu (-4/3rd), Carlota Ciganda (-2/18th), Nasa Hataoka (E/37th) 10:05 PM ET Hole 10 Anna Nordqvist (+1/53rd), Angel Yin (-2/18th), Hae-Ran Ryu (+2/60th) 9:54 PM ET Hole 10 Patty Tavatanakit (E/37th), Lydia Ko (+2/60th), Sei-young Kim (-1/27th) 9:43 PM ET Hole 10 Jaravee Boonchant (-3/13th), Perrine Delacour (E/37th), Olivia Cowan (+2/60th) 9:32 PM ET Hole 10 Lucy Li (+2/60th), Frida Kinhult (-1/27th), Pie-Yun Chien (E/37th) 9:21 PM ET Hole 10 Thidapa Suwannapura (-4/3rd), Esther Henseleit (-4/3rd), Minami Katsu (-2/18th) 9:10 PM ET Hole 10 Wenbo Liu (+4/74th), Andrea Lee (E/37th), Azahara Munoz (-2/18th) 8:59 PM ET Hole 10 Zixin Ni (+4/74th), Maria Fassi (+6/78th), Danlin Cai (-4/3rd) 8:48 PM ET Hole 10 Yuting Shi (+3/69th), Paula Reto (+2/60th), Xizihan Wang (-2/18th)

