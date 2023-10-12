There is high school football competition in Broomfield County, Colorado this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream these games is available right here.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Broomfield County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Northfield High School at Holy Family High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12
    • Location: Broomfield, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Broomfield High School at Adams City High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
    • Location: Commerce City, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

