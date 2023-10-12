Broncos vs. Chiefs: Promo Codes, Betting Trends, Odds, Records Against the Spread, Home/Road Splits
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 10:15 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) host the Denver Broncos (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and will aim to build on a four-game winning streak.
As the Chiefs prepare for this matchup against the Broncos, take a look at the betting trends and insights for both teams.
Broncos vs. Chiefs Odds & Info
- Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023
- Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Channel: Amazon Prime Video
- City: Kansas City, Missouri
- Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium
|Favorite
|Spread
|Total
|Favorite Moneyline
|Underdog Moneyline
|Chiefs
|10.5
|47.5
|-600
|+425
Broncos vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats
Denver Broncos
- Broncos games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 47.5 points in four of five outings.
- Denver's games this season have had an average of 43.7 points, 3.8 fewer points than this game's point total.
- The Broncos have not covered the spread this year (0-4-1).
- The Broncos lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.
- Denver has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +425 odds on them winning this game.
Kansas City Chiefs
- The average total in Kansas City's contests this year is 49, 1.5 more than this matchup's over/under.
- The Chiefs are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.
- The Chiefs are 4-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 80% of those games).
- Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.
Chiefs vs. Broncos Over/Under Stats
|Points Scored (PG)
|Points Scored NFL Rank
|Points Allowed (PG)
|Points Allowed NFL Rank
|Average Total
|Games Over Current Total
|Total Games
|Chiefs
|25.6
|7
|16
|6
|49
|1
|5
|Broncos
|24.2
|8
|36.2
|32
|43.7
|4
|5
Broncos vs. Chiefs Betting Insights & Trends
Broncos
- Denver has no wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall in its past three contests.
- The Broncos have hit the over in each of their past three contests.
- The Chiefs have totaled 48 more points than their opponents this season (9.6 per game), while the Broncos have been outscored by 60 total points (12.0 per game).
Chiefs
- Over its last three games, Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.
- Kansas City has hit the over twice in its past three games.
- The Chiefs have outscored their opponents by a total of 48 points this season (9.6 per game), and opponents of the Broncos have outscored them by 60 points on the year (12.0 per game).
Broncos Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|43.7
|41.3
|47.3
|Implied Team Total AVG
|23.8
|22.3
|26
|ATS Record
|0-4-1
|0-3-0
|0-1-1
|Over/Under Record
|4-1-0
|2-1-0
|2-0-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|1-3
|0-3
|1-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-1
|0-0
|0-1
Chiefs Betting Splits
|Overall
|Home
|Away
|Point Total AVG
|49
|50.3
|48.2
|Implied Team Total AVG
|27.6
|29
|26.7
|ATS Record
|3-2-0
|1-1-0
|2-1-0
|Over/Under Record
|2-3-0
|1-1-0
|1-2-0
|Moneyline Favorite Record
|4-1
|1-1
|3-0
|Moneyline Underdog Record
|0-0
|0-0
|0-0
