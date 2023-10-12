The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) host the Denver Broncos (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and will aim to build on a four-game winning streak.

As the Chiefs prepare for this matchup against the Broncos, take a look at the betting trends and insights for both teams.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Odds & Info

Date: Thursday, October 12, 2023

Thursday, October 12, 2023 Time: 8:15 PM ET

8:15 PM ET Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Amazon Prime Video City: Kansas City, Missouri

Kansas City, Missouri Venue: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Chiefs 10.5 47.5 -600 +425

Broncos vs. Chiefs Betting Records & Stats

Denver Broncos

Broncos games this season have had a combined scoring total higher than 47.5 points in four of five outings.

Denver's games this season have had an average of 43.7 points, 3.8 fewer points than this game's point total.

The Broncos have not covered the spread this year (0-4-1).

The Broncos lost the only game they've played as the underdog this season.

Denver has not entered a game this season as a bigger underdog on the moneyline than the +425 odds on them winning this game.

Kansas City Chiefs

The average total in Kansas City's contests this year is 49, 1.5 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Chiefs are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Chiefs are 4-1 as moneyline favorites (winning 80% of those games).

Kansas City has played as a moneyline favorite of -600 or shorter in just one game this season, which it won.

Chiefs vs. Broncos Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Chiefs 25.6 7 16 6 49 1 5 Broncos 24.2 8 36.2 32 43.7 4 5

Broncos vs. Chiefs Betting Insights & Trends

Broncos

Denver has no wins against the spread and is 3-0 overall in its past three contests.

The Broncos have hit the over in each of their past three contests.

The Chiefs have totaled 48 more points than their opponents this season (9.6 per game), while the Broncos have been outscored by 60 total points (12.0 per game).

Chiefs

Over its last three games, Kansas City has two wins against the spread, and is 3-0 overall.

Kansas City has hit the over twice in its past three games.

The Chiefs have outscored their opponents by a total of 48 points this season (9.6 per game), and opponents of the Broncos have outscored them by 60 points on the year (12.0 per game).

Broncos Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 43.7 41.3 47.3 Implied Team Total AVG 23.8 22.3 26 ATS Record 0-4-1 0-3-0 0-1-1 Over/Under Record 4-1-0 2-1-0 2-0-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 1-3 0-3 1-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-1 0-0 0-1

Chiefs Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 49 50.3 48.2 Implied Team Total AVG 27.6 29 26.7 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 4-1 1-1 3-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 0-0 0-0 0-0

