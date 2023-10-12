Kansas City (4-1) brings a four-game winning streak into a matchup with Denver (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. The Chiefs are undoubtedly the favorites in this one, with the line posted at 10.5 points. The over/under in the outing is set at 47 points.

If you're going to place some in-game wagers on the Chiefs' upcoming matchup against the Broncos, then you'll want to bookmark this page for all of the numbers and statistical trends we list below, which will help you in your live betting.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

After the first quarter this season, the Broncos have led in three games and have been behind in two games.

At the end of the first quarter this season, the Chiefs have led three times, have trailed one time, and have been knotted up one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 6.2 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is surrendering two points on average in the first quarter.

2nd Quarter

The Broncos have lost the second quarter three times and outscored their opponent two times in five games this year.

In five games this season, the Chiefs have been outscored in the second quarter two times and outscored their opponent three times.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 11.8 points in the second quarter this season. On defense, it is giving up 5.2 points on average in the second quarter.

3rd Quarter

Digging into third-quarter scoring, the Broncos have been outscored in that quarter in three games and have tied two games.

In five games this season, the Chiefs have lost the third quarter one time and won four times.

Offensively, Kansas City is averaging 7.6 points in the third quarter (third-ranked) this season. It is giving up 1.6 points on average in the third quarter (fourth-ranked) on defense.

4th Quarter

Out of five games this season, the Broncos have been outscored in the fourth quarter three times and outscored their opponent two times.

In five games this season, the Chiefs have won the fourth quarter one time, been outscored three times, and tied one time.

Kansas City's offense is averaging 1.8 points in the fourth quarter this year. On defense, it is giving up 5.4 points on average in that quarter.

Broncos vs. Chiefs Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

At the end of the first half, the Broncos have been winning three times and have been trailing two times.

At the end of the first half this season, the Chiefs have had the lead four times (3-1 in those contests) and been knotted up one time (1-0).

2nd Half

The Broncos have lost the second half four times and outscored their opponent in the second half one time in five games this season.

In five games this year, the Chiefs have lost the second half two times (2-0 in those games) and have won the second half three times (2-1).

Kansas City's offense is averaging 9.4 points in the second half this year. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing seven points on average in the second half.

