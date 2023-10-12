Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Arapahoe County, Colorado this week by tuning in and seeing every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Arapahoe County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Justice High School at Front Range Christian School

Game Time: 3:00 PM MT on October 12

3:00 PM MT on October 12 Location: Littleton, CO

Littleton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

The Classical Academy at Englewood High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 12

7:00 PM MT on October 12 Location: Englewood, CO

Englewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Friday

Eaglecrest High School at Cherry Creek High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13

7:00 PM MT on October 13 Location: Greenwood Village, CO

Greenwood Village, CO Conference: Centennial

Centennial How to Stream: Watch Here

Belleview Christian School at Byers High School