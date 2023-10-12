Denver Broncos receiver Adam Trautman will be up against the Kansas City Chiefs and their 13th-ranked passing defense in Week 6, starting at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday.

Trautman's stat line shows nine catches for 60 yards and one score this season. He puts up 12 yards receiving per game.

Trautman vs. the Chiefs

Trautman vs the Chiefs (since 2021): No games

No games One player has recorded 100 or more receiving yards in a game against Kansas City in the 2023 season.

The Chiefs have conceded a TD pass to six opposing players this year.

No player has registered more than one TD reception against Kansas City on the season.

The 204.2 passing yards per game allowed by the Chiefs defense makes them the NFL's 13th-ranked pass defense.

So far this season, the Chiefs have allowed six passing TDs to their opponents, averaging 1.2 per game. That ranks 14th in the NFL.

Adam Trautman Receiving Props vs. the Chiefs

Receiving Yards: 20.5 (-111)

Trautman Receiving Insights

In three games this season, Trautman has not gone over on a receiving yards over/under.

Trautman has received 8.6% of his team's 163 passing attempts this season (14 targets).

He has picked up 4.3 yards per target (60 yards on 14 targets).

Trautman has had a touchdown catch in one of five games this year. He had only one TD in that game.

He has one touchdown this season (8.3% of his team's 12 offensive TDs).

Trautman (six red zone targets) has been targeted 21.4% of the time in the red zone (28 total red zone pass attempts on the team).

Trautman's Recent Performance

Opponent Date Week Receiving Stats Rushing Stats vs. Jets 10/8/2023 Week 5 5 TAR / 4 REC / 26 YDS / 1 TD 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Bears 10/1/2023 Week 4 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs at Dolphins 9/24/2023 Week 3 2 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Commanders 9/17/2023 Week 2 1 TAR / 0 REC / 0 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs vs. Raiders 9/10/2023 Week 1 5 TAR / 5 REC / 34 YDS / 0 TDs 0 ATT / 0 YDS / 0 TDs

