Avalanche vs. Kings Prediction & Picks: Line, Spread, Over/Under - October 11
The Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings square off for the season opener at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday, October 11 at 10:00 PM ET on TNT and Max.
As the puck drops for the start of the NHL season, here's who we predict will secure the win in Wednesday's action.
Avalanche vs. Kings Predictions for Wednesday
Our computer model for this encounter expects a final tally of Kings 4, Avalanche 3.
- Moneyline Pick: Kings (-105)
- Total Pick: Over 6 (computer predicts 6.4 goals on average)
- Computer Predicted Spread: Kings (-0.6)
Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info
Avalanche Splits and Trends
- The Avalanche were 15-8-23 in overtime contests as part of a 51-24-7 overall record last season.
- Colorado was 17-10-5 (39 points) in its 32 games decided by one goal.
- Looking at the eight times last season the Avalanche finished a game with only one goal, they had a 2-3-3 record, picking up seven points.
- Colorado took eight points from the 16 games last season when it scored exactly two goals (3-11-2 record).
- The Avalanche scored three or more goals in 60 games (48-9-3, 99 points).
- In the 37 games when Colorado scored a single power-play goal, it registered 49 points by finishing 23-11-3.
- In games when it outshot its opponent, Colorado was 34-13-4 (72 points).
- The Avalanche's opponent had more shots in 34 games last season. The Avalanche finished 17-14-3 in those matchups (37 points).
Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)
|Avalanche Rank
|Avalanche AVG
|Kings AVG
|Kings Rank
|10th
|3.34
|Goals Scored
|3.34
|10th
|9th
|2.72
|Goals Allowed
|3.1
|16th
|8th
|33.3
|Shots
|32.4
|11th
|14th
|31
|Shots Allowed
|27.9
|4th
|6th
|24.52%
|Power Play %
|25.28%
|4th
|17th
|79.03%
|Penalty Kill %
|75.84%
|24th
Avalanche vs. Kings Game Time and TV Channel
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
