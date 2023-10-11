The Colorado Avalanche will visit the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, October 11, in the opening game of the season for both teams.

Turn on TNT and Max to take in the action as the Avalanche and Kings take the ice.

Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

TNT and Max

TNT and Max Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California

Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info

Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)

The Avalanche gave up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in league action.

The Avalanche scored the 10th-most goals in the league last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).

They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.

The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche put up last season (on 261 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.

The Avalanche's 24.52% power-play conversion rate was sixth-best in the league.

Avalanche Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nathan MacKinnon 71 42 69 111 47 43 44.4% Mikko Rantanen 82 55 50 105 45 61 49% Cale Makar 60 17 49 66 48 50 - Artturi Lehkonen 64 21 30 51 12 26 17.4% Devon Toews 80 7 43 50 39 45 -

Kings Stats & Trends (2022)

The Kings' total of 254 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 16th in the league.

The Kings were 10th in the NHL in scoring last season (274 goals, 3.3 per game).

Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.

The Kings had 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), fourth in the NHL.

The Kings had the league's fourth-best power-play percentage (25.28%).

Kings Key Players