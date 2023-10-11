How to Watch the Avalanche vs. Kings Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 11
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 2:12 PM MDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
The Colorado Avalanche will visit the Los Angeles Kings on Wednesday, October 11, in the opening game of the season for both teams.
Turn on TNT and Max to take in the action as the Avalanche and Kings take the ice.
Avalanche Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: TNT and Max
- Where: Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California
Avalanche vs Kings Additional Info
Avalanche Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Avalanche gave up 223 total goals (2.7 per game), the ninth-fewest in league action.
- The Avalanche scored the 10th-most goals in the league last season (274 total, 3.3 per game).
- They had the league's eighth-best goal differential at +51.
- The 64 power-play goals the Avalanche put up last season (on 261 power-play chances) were the fifth-most in the NHL.
- The Avalanche's 24.52% power-play conversion rate was sixth-best in the league.
Avalanche Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nathan MacKinnon
|71
|42
|69
|111
|47
|43
|44.4%
|Mikko Rantanen
|82
|55
|50
|105
|45
|61
|49%
|Cale Makar
|60
|17
|49
|66
|48
|50
|-
|Artturi Lehkonen
|64
|21
|30
|51
|12
|26
|17.4%
|Devon Toews
|80
|7
|43
|50
|39
|45
|-
Kings Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Kings' total of 254 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 16th in the league.
- The Kings were 10th in the NHL in scoring last season (274 goals, 3.3 per game).
- Their +20 goal differential was 14th in the league.
- The Kings had 68 power-play goals (on 269 chances), fourth in the NHL.
- The Kings had the league's fourth-best power-play percentage (25.28%).
Kings Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Anze Kopitar
|82
|28
|46
|74
|49
|46
|55.9%
|Kevin Fiala
|69
|23
|49
|72
|37
|18
|50%
|Adrian Kempe
|82
|41
|26
|67
|39
|24
|31.4%
|Pierre-Luc Dubois
|73
|27
|36
|63
|47
|40
|48.9%
|Viktor Arvidsson
|77
|26
|33
|59
|35
|19
|40.3%
