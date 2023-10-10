Week 7 of the college football slate includes three games featuring CUSA teams in action. Check out the article below for up-to-date key players and results.

Jump to Matchup:

Louisiana Tech vs. Middle Tennessee | Liberty vs. Jacksonville State

Week 7 CUSA Results

Middle Tennessee 31 Louisiana Tech 23

  • Pregame Favorite: Middle Tennessee (-3)
  • Pregame Total: 54.5

Middle Tennessee Leaders

  • Passing: Nicholas Vattiato (23-for-29, 248 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Jaiden Credle (13 ATT, 65 YDS, 1 TD)
  • Receiving: Holden Willis (6 TAR, 4 REC, 103 YDS, 1 TD)

Louisiana Tech Leaders

  • Passing: Hank Bachmeier (16-for-24, 178 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Tyre Shelton (10 ATT, 39 YDS)
  • Receiving: Smoke Harris (13 TAR, 11 REC, 129 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Middle TennesseeLouisiana Tech
353Total Yards419
248Passing Yards340
105Rushing Yards79
0Turnovers1

Liberty 31 Jacksonville State 13

  • Pregame Favorite: Liberty (-7)
  • Pregame Total: 58.5

Liberty Leaders

  • Passing: Kaidon Salter (12-for-21, 177 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
  • Rushing: Quinton Cooley (28 ATT, 163 YDS, 2 TDs)
  • Receiving: Treon Sibley (4 TAR, 3 REC, 65 YDS, 1 TD)

Jacksonville State Leaders

  • Passing: Logan Smothers (8-for-18, 115 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
  • Rushing: Anwar Lewis (15 ATT, 81 YDS)
  • Receiving: Perry Carter Jr. (6 TAR, 5 REC, 83 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Jacksonville StateLiberty
324Total Yards422
184Passing Yards177
140Rushing Yards245
2Turnovers1

Upcoming Week 7 CUSA Games

UTEP Miners at Florida International Panthers

  • Time: 7:30 PM ET
  • Date: Wednesday, October 11
  • Venue: Riccardo Silva Stadium
  • TV Channel: ESPN
  • Live stream: Fubo
  • Favorite: Florida International (-2)

