    • La Plata County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Monday

    Bloomfield High School at Bayfield High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 9
    • Location: Bayfield, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Montezuma-Cortez High School at Durango High School

    • Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 9
    • Location: Durango, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    Durango High School at Glenwood Springs High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 13
    • Location: Glenwood Springs, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

