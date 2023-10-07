Week 6 of the 2023 college football season includes four games involving Pac-12 teams. Keep reading to see a couple of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone wagers (based on our computer model), which include taking Washington State +3.5 against UCLA as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Arizona vs. USC matchup.

Best Week 6 Pac-12 Spread Bets

Pick: Washington State +3.5 vs. UCLA

Matchup: Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins

Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington State by 13.3 points

Washington State by 13.3 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Colorado -4.5 vs. Arizona State

Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona State Sun Devils

Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona State Sun Devils Projected Favorite & Spread: Colorado by 18.6 points

Colorado by 18.6 points Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Pick: Oregon State -8.5 vs. Cal

Matchup: Oregon State Beavers at California Golden Bears

Oregon State Beavers at California Golden Bears Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon State by 14.9 points

Oregon State by 14.9 points Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Best Week 6 Pac-12 Total Bets

Under 71.5 - Arizona vs. USC

Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at USC Trojans

Arizona Wildcats at USC Trojans Projected Total: 62.9 points

62.9 points Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)

Under 59.5 - Washington State vs. UCLA

Matchup: Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins

Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins Projected Total: 51 points

51 points Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Over 51.5 - Oregon State vs. Cal

Matchup: Oregon State Beavers at California Golden Bears

Oregon State Beavers at California Golden Bears Projected Total: 54.3 points

54.3 points Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET Date: October 7

October 7 TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)

Week 6 Pac-12 Standings

Team 2022 Record 2022 PF/G vs PA/G 2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G USC 5-0 (3-0 Pac-12) 53.6 / 24.2 555.0 / 404.4 Oregon 5-0 (2-0 Pac-12) 51.6 / 11.8 557.8 / 255.6 Washington 5-0 (2-0 Pac-12) 46.0 / 18.4 569.4 / 365.0 Washington State 4-0 (1-0 Pac-12) 45.8 / 25.5 533.5 / 382.8 Oregon State 4-1 (1-1 Pac-12) 35.8 / 15.6 439.2 / 299.4 Utah 4-1 (1-1 Pac-12) 19.2 / 11.8 297.6 / 282.6 Cal 3-2 (1-1 Pac-12) 31.0 / 26.4 428.0 / 360.2 Arizona 3-2 (1-1 Pac-12) 27.6 / 19.0 428.8 / 346.2 UCLA 3-1 (0-1 Pac-12) 32.0 / 11.0 456.0 / 263.8 Colorado 3-2 (0-2 Pac-12) 34.2 / 36.2 440.0 / 480.2 Stanford 1-4 (0-3 Pac-12) 19.2 / 34.6 343.6 / 445.2 Arizona State 1-4 (0-2 Pac-12) 17.6 / 28.6 332.2 / 348.2

