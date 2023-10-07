Pac-12 Football Promo Codes, Predictions, Computer Picks & Best Bets | Week 6
Week 6 of the 2023 college football season includes four games involving Pac-12 teams. Keep reading to see a couple of the best bets on the table for parlay options or standalone wagers (based on our computer model), which include taking Washington State +3.5 against UCLA as a spread bet and betting on the over/under in the Arizona vs. USC matchup.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Bet on all Pac-12 games with BetMGM!
Best Week 6 Pac-12 Spread Bets
Pick: Washington State +3.5 vs. UCLA
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Washington State by 13.3 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Colorado -4.5 vs. Arizona State
- Matchup: Colorado Buffaloes at Arizona State Sun Devils
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Colorado by 18.6 points
- Time: 6:30 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Pick: Oregon State -8.5 vs. Cal
- Matchup: Oregon State Beavers at California Golden Bears
- Projected Favorite & Spread: Oregon State by 14.9 points
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Make your Pac-12 spread pick now through BetMGM.
Best Week 6 Pac-12 Total Bets
Under 71.5 - Arizona vs. USC
- Matchup: Arizona Wildcats at USC Trojans
- Projected Total: 62.9 points
- Time: 10:30 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: ESPN (Stream on Fubo)
Under 59.5 - Washington State vs. UCLA
- Matchup: Washington State Cougars at UCLA Bruins
- Projected Total: 51 points
- Time: 3:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Over 51.5 - Oregon State vs. Cal
- Matchup: Oregon State Beavers at California Golden Bears
- Projected Total: 54.3 points
- Time: 10:00 PM ET
- Date: October 7
- TV Channel: Pac-12 Network (Stream on Fubo)
Got your Total bet in mind? Make it at BetMGM.
Week 6 Pac-12 Standings
|Team
|2022 Record
|2022 PF/G vs PA/G
|2022 YDS/G vs OPP YDS/G
|USC
|5-0 (3-0 Pac-12)
|53.6 / 24.2
|555.0 / 404.4
|Oregon
|5-0 (2-0 Pac-12)
|51.6 / 11.8
|557.8 / 255.6
|Washington
|5-0 (2-0 Pac-12)
|46.0 / 18.4
|569.4 / 365.0
|Washington State
|4-0 (1-0 Pac-12)
|45.8 / 25.5
|533.5 / 382.8
|Oregon State
|4-1 (1-1 Pac-12)
|35.8 / 15.6
|439.2 / 299.4
|Utah
|4-1 (1-1 Pac-12)
|19.2 / 11.8
|297.6 / 282.6
|Cal
|3-2 (1-1 Pac-12)
|31.0 / 26.4
|428.0 / 360.2
|Arizona
|3-2 (1-1 Pac-12)
|27.6 / 19.0
|428.8 / 346.2
|UCLA
|3-1 (0-1 Pac-12)
|32.0 / 11.0
|456.0 / 263.8
|Colorado
|3-2 (0-2 Pac-12)
|34.2 / 36.2
|440.0 / 480.2
|Stanford
|1-4 (0-3 Pac-12)
|19.2 / 34.6
|343.6 / 445.2
|Arizona State
|1-4 (0-2 Pac-12)
|17.6 / 28.6
|332.2 / 348.2
Watch Pac-12 games all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.