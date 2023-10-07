Week 6 of the college football schedule included one game featuring NEC teams involved. Keep reading to see key players and results from that game.

Sacred Heart vs. LIU Post

Week 6 NEC Results

LIU Post 23 Sacred Heart 13

LIU Post Leaders

Passing: Chris Howell (6-for-10, 30 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Chris Howell (6-for-10, 30 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Pat Bowen (13 ATT, 74 YDS)

Pat Bowen (13 ATT, 74 YDS) Receiving: Owen Glascoe (4 TAR, 4 REC, 16 YDS)

Sacred Heart Leaders

Passing: Cade Pribula (15-for-29, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT)

Cade Pribula (15-for-29, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 1 INT) Rushing: Pribula (15 ATT, 53 YDS)

Pribula (15 ATT, 53 YDS) Receiving: Ethan Hilliman (4 TAR, 4 REC, 53 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

LIU Post Sacred Heart 204 Total Yards 275 36 Passing Yards 151 168 Rushing Yards 124 0 Turnovers 1

Next Week's NEC Games

Wagner Seahawks at Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash

Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Date: Thursday, October 12

Thursday, October 12 Venue: DeGol Field

DeGol Field TV Channel: CBS Sports Network

CBS Sports Network Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: -

Sacred Heart Pioneers at Yale Bulldogs

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Yale Bowl

Yale Bowl TV Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live stream: ESPN+

ESPN+ Favorite: -

Central Connecticut State Blue Devils at Duquesne Dukes

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field

Arthur J. Rooney Athletic Field TV Channel: NEC Front Row

NEC Front Row Favorite: -

LIU Post Pioneers at Maine Black Bears

Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium

Morse Field at Harold Alfond Stadium TV Channel: FloSports

FloSports Favorite: -

