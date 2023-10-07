Looking to see how the eight games with ACC teams played out in Week 6 of the college football slate?. Check out the article below to see results and key players from all of those games.

Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!

Jump to Matchup:

Boston College vs. Army | William & Mary vs. Virginia | Marshall vs. NC State | Virginia Tech vs. Florida State | Syracuse vs. North Carolina | Wake Forest vs. Clemson | Notre Dame vs. Louisville | Georgia Tech vs. Miami (FL)

Week 6 ACC Results

Boston College 27 Army 24

Pregame Favorite: Army (-2.5)

Army (-2.5) Pregame Total: 47.5

Boston College Leaders

Passing: Thomas Castellanos (4-for-9, 73 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Thomas Castellanos (4-for-9, 73 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Castellanos (31 ATT, 142 YDS, 4 TDs)

Castellanos (31 ATT, 142 YDS, 4 TDs) Receiving: Jaden Williams (1 TAR, 1 REC, 57 YDS)

Army Leaders

Passing: Bryson Daily (10-for-13, 105 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Bryson Daily (10-for-13, 105 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Daily (14 ATT, 99 YDS)

Daily (14 ATT, 99 YDS) Receiving: Casey Reynolds (3 TAR, 2 REC, 37 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Army Boston College 266 Total Yards 372 105 Passing Yards 73 161 Rushing Yards 299 1 Turnovers 1

Virginia 27 William & Mary 13

Pregame Favorite: Virginia (-8.5)

Virginia (-8.5) Pregame Total: 41.5

Virginia Leaders

Passing: Tony Muskett (17-for-26, 232 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Tony Muskett (17-for-26, 232 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Perris Jones (12 ATT, 134 YDS)

Perris Jones (12 ATT, 134 YDS) Receiving: Malik Washington (10 TAR, 7 REC, 112 YDS, 1 TD)

William & Mary Leaders

Passing: Darius Wilson (14-for-18, 72 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Darius Wilson (14-for-18, 72 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Wilson (13 ATT, 74 YDS)

Wilson (13 ATT, 74 YDS) Receiving: Sean McElwain (4 TAR, 4 REC, 21 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Virginia William & Mary 453 Total Yards 219 232 Passing Yards 72 221 Rushing Yards 147 2 Turnovers 1

NC State 48 Marshall 41

Pregame Favorite: NC State (-6.5)

NC State (-6.5) Pregame Total: 44.5

NC State Leaders

Passing: MJ Morris (17-for-32, 265 YDS, 4 TDs, 3 INTs)

MJ Morris (17-for-32, 265 YDS, 4 TDs, 3 INTs) Rushing: Michael Allen (9 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD)

Michael Allen (9 ATT, 70 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Kevin Concepcion (14 TAR, 8 REC, 102 YDS, 2 TDs)

Marshall Leaders

Passing: Cam Fancher (29-for-51, 315 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)

Cam Fancher (29-for-51, 315 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: Rasheen Ali (14 ATT, 63 YDS)

Rasheen Ali (14 ATT, 63 YDS) Receiving: Darryle Simmons (11 TAR, 8 REC, 87 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

NC State Marshall 401 Total Yards 419 265 Passing Yards 315 136 Rushing Yards 104 3 Turnovers 3

Florida State 39 Virginia Tech 17

Pregame Favorite: Florida State (-24)

Florida State (-24) Pregame Total: 52.5

Florida State Leaders

Passing: Jordan Travis (18-for-24, 170 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)

Jordan Travis (18-for-24, 170 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Trey Benson (11 ATT, 200 YDS, 2 TDs)

Trey Benson (11 ATT, 200 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Johnny Wilson (4 TAR, 4 REC, 54 YDS, 2 TDs)

Virginia Tech Leaders

Passing: Kyron Drones (14-for-27, 104 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Kyron Drones (14-for-27, 104 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Drones (14 ATT, 80 YDS)

Drones (14 ATT, 80 YDS) Receiving: Jaylin Lane (8 TAR, 6 REC, 51 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Florida State Virginia Tech 452 Total Yards 313 170 Passing Yards 104 282 Rushing Yards 209 0 Turnovers 1

North Carolina 40 Syracuse 7

Pregame Favorite: North Carolina (-10)

North Carolina (-10) Pregame Total: 59.5

North Carolina Leaders

Passing: Drake Maye (33-for-47, 442 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)

Drake Maye (33-for-47, 442 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Omarion Hampton (15 ATT, 78 YDS)

Omarion Hampton (15 ATT, 78 YDS) Receiving: Nate McCollum (8 TAR, 7 REC, 135 YDS)

Syracuse Leaders

Passing: Garrett Shrader (15-for-21, 124 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)

Garrett Shrader (15-for-21, 124 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT) Rushing: LeQuint Allen (11 ATT, 38 YDS, 1 TD)

LeQuint Allen (11 ATT, 38 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Umari Hatcher (6 TAR, 6 REC, 85 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

North Carolina Syracuse 644 Total Yards 221 442 Passing Yards 129 202 Rushing Yards 92 1 Turnovers 2

Clemson 17 Wake Forest 12

Pregame Favorite: Clemson (-21)

Clemson (-21) Pregame Total: 52.5

Clemson Leaders

Passing: Cade Klubnik (18-for-28, 131 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Cade Klubnik (18-for-28, 131 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Will Shipley (19 ATT, 97 YDS, 1 TD)

Will Shipley (19 ATT, 97 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Beaux Collins (7 TAR, 5 REC, 50 YDS)

Wake Forest Leaders

Passing: Mitch Griffis (15-for-25, 137 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs)

Mitch Griffis (15-for-25, 137 YDS, 0 TDs, 0 INTs) Rushing: Demond Claiborne (19 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD)

Demond Claiborne (19 ATT, 60 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Jahmal Banks (14 TAR, 8 REC, 55 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Clemson Wake Forest 338 Total Yards 239 131 Passing Yards 137 207 Rushing Yards 102 1 Turnovers 1

Louisville 33 Notre Dame 20

Pregame Favorite: Notre Dame (-6.5)

Notre Dame (-6.5) Pregame Total: 53.5

Louisville Leaders

Passing: Jack Plummer (17-for-24, 145 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)

Jack Plummer (17-for-24, 145 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs) Rushing: Jawhar Jordan (21 ATT, 143 YDS, 2 TDs)

Jawhar Jordan (21 ATT, 143 YDS, 2 TDs) Receiving: Jamari Thrash (11 TAR, 8 REC, 75 YDS, 1 TD)

Notre Dame Leaders

Passing: Sam Hartman (22-for-38, 254 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs)

Sam Hartman (22-for-38, 254 YDS, 2 TDs, 3 INTs) Rushing: Jeremiyah Love (5 ATT, 37 YDS)

Jeremiyah Love (5 ATT, 37 YDS) Receiving: Mitchell Evans (7 TAR, 4 REC, 71 YDS, 1 TD)

Team Stat Comparison

Louisville Notre Dame 330 Total Yards 298 145 Passing Yards 254 185 Rushing Yards 44 1 Turnovers 5

Georgia Tech 23 Miami (FL) 20

Pregame Favorite: Miami (FL) (-19.5)

Miami (FL) (-19.5) Pregame Total: 57.5

Georgia Tech Leaders

Passing: Haynes King (12-for-25, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs)

Haynes King (12-for-25, 151 YDS, 1 TD, 2 INTs) Rushing: King (10 ATT, 46 YDS, 1 TD)

King (10 ATT, 46 YDS, 1 TD) Receiving: Christian Leary (2 TAR, 1 REC, 44 YDS, 1 TD)

Miami (FL) Leaders

Passing: Tyler Van Dyke (24-for-36, 288 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs)

Tyler Van Dyke (24-for-36, 288 YDS, 1 TD, 3 INTs) Rushing: Donald Chaney Jr. (24 ATT, 106 YDS)

Donald Chaney Jr. (24 ATT, 106 YDS) Receiving: Xavier Restrepo (13 TAR, 12 REC, 123 YDS)

Team Stat Comparison

Miami (FL) Georgia Tech 453 Total Yards 250 288 Passing Yards 151 165 Rushing Yards 99 5 Turnovers 2

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Next Week's ACC Games

Syracuse Orange at No. 4 Florida State Seminoles

Time: 12:00 PM ET

12:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium

Bobby Bowden Field at Doak Campbell Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Favorite: Florida State (-17.5)

Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Virginia Tech Hokies

Time: 3:30 PM ET

3:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Lane Stadium

Lane Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Virginia Tech (-1.5)

No. 14 Louisville Cardinals at Pittsburgh Panthers

Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Acrisure Stadium

Acrisure Stadium TV Channel: The CW

The CW Favorite: Louisville (-8)

No. 25 Miami Hurricanes at No. 12 North Carolina Tar Heels

Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Kenan Memorial Stadium

Kenan Memorial Stadium TV Channel: ABC

ABC Favorite: North Carolina (-3.5)

NC State Wolfpack at No. 17 Duke Blue Devils

Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Date: Saturday, October 14

Saturday, October 14 Venue: Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium

Brooks Field at Wallace Wade Stadium TV Channel: ACCN

ACCN Live stream: Fubo

Fubo Favorite: Duke (-3)

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.