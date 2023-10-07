When the Ohio State Buckeyes match up with the Maryland Terrapins at 12:00 PM on Saturday, October 7, our projection model predicts the Buckeyes will take home the win. Our model also projects the spead, point total, and final score, which you can check out below.

Ohio State vs. Maryland Predictions and Picks

ATS Pick Total Pick Score Prediction Maryland (+19.5) Under (56.5) Ohio State 33, Maryland 16

Week 6 Predictions

Ohio State Betting Info (2023)

The Buckeyes have an implied moneyline win probability of 92.3% in this contest.

The Buckeyes have won once against the spread this season.

In games it has played as 19.5-point favorites or more, Ohio State has an ATS record of 1-2.

One of the Buckeyes' four games this season has gone over the point total.

The average total for Ohio State games this season has been 59.3, 2.8 points higher than the total for this game.

Maryland Betting Info (2023)

The moneyline for this contest implies a 12.1% chance of a victory for the Terrapins.

The Terrapins have a 3-2-0 record against the spread this year.

Out of the Terrapins' five games with a set total, three have hit the over (60%).

The average over/under for Maryland games this season is 5.6 less points than the point total of 56.5 for this outing.

Buckeyes vs. Terrapins 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Ohio State 34.5 8.5 49 8.5 20 8.5 Maryland 38.6 13.2 40.5 14.3 31 9

