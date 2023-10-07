The 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson will see Nick Hardy in the field in Jackson, Mississippi from October 5-7, up against the par-72, 7,461-yard course, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 at stake.

Looking to place a bet on Hardy at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +5500 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Keep reading for the statistics you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Hardy Odds to Win: +5500 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Nick Hardy Insights

Over his last 18 rounds, Hardy has scored under par 10 times, while also posting seven rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score four times in his last 18 rounds.

Over his last 18 rounds, Hardy has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round three times, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

Hardy has made the weekend and finished in the top 20 on the leaderboard once in his past five events.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut four times.

In his past five events, Hardy has posted a score better than average in two of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 28 35 -6 278 0 17 0 0 $1M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Hardy has one top-five finish in his past two appearances in this tournament. His average finishing position has been 16th.

Hardy made the cut in each of his last two attempts at this event.

Hardy finished fifth in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

The Tour has played courses with an average length of 7,017 yards in the past year, while Country Club of Jackson is set for a longer 7,461 yards.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Courses that Hardy has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,278 yards, 183 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -5. That's higher than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Hardy's Last Time Out

Hardy was in the 68th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of par on the eight par-3 holes.

His 4.20-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was below average, putting him in the sixth percentile of the field.

Hardy was better than just 12% of the competitors at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Hardy carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the field averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Hardy carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

Hardy's two birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average (5.4).

At that most recent competition, Hardy had a bogey or worse on six of 20 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Hardy finished the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Hardy fell short compared to the tournament average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by carding three.

