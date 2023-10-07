The Colorado Buffaloes (3-2) will face off against their Pac-12-rival, the Arizona State Sun Devils (1-4) in a matchup on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Sun Devil Stadium. The spread foretells a close game, with the Buffaloes favored to win by 4.5 points. The over/under is 60.5 in the contest.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Colorado vs. Arizona State matchup.

Colorado vs. Arizona State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET Channel: Pac-12 Network

Tempe, Arizona Venue: Sun Devil Stadium

Colorado vs. Arizona State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup available at multiple sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado Moneyline Arizona State Moneyline BetMGM Colorado (-4.5) 60.5 -200 +165 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Colorado (-4.5) 60.5 -182 +150 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Week 6 Odds

Colorado vs. Arizona State Betting Trends

Colorado has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

The Buffaloes have not covered the spread this season (0-1 ATS) when playing as at least 4.5-point favorites.

Arizona State has won two games against the spread this season.

The Sun Devils have covered the spread when playing as at least 4.5-point underdogs in two of two opportunities this season.

Colorado 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000 To Win the Pac-12 +25000 Bet $100 to win $25000

