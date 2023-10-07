The Colorado State Rams (2-2) and the Utah State Aggies (2-3) will meet in a matchup of MWC teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Rams favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 63.5 points.

In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. Utah State matchup.

Colorado State vs. Utah State Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: MW Network

MW Network

Logan, Utah

Logan, Utah Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium

Colorado State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Colorado State Moneyline Utah State Moneyline BetMGM Colorado State (-1.5) 63.5 -125 +105 Bet on this game with BetMGM FanDuel Colorado State (-1.5) 64.5 -128 +106 Bet on this game with FanDuel

Colorado State vs. Utah State Betting Trends

Colorado State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.

Utah State has won one game against the spread this season.

The Aggies have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).

Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds

Odds Payout To Win the National Champ. +50000 Bet $100 to win $50000

