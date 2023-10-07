Colorado State vs. Utah State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 7
The Colorado State Rams (2-2) and the Utah State Aggies (2-3) will meet in a matchup of MWC teams on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Rams favored by 1.5 points. The over/under in this contest is 63.5 points.
In this article, you will check out the spread and odds across multiple sportsbooks for the Colorado State vs. Utah State matchup.
Colorado State vs. Utah State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Channel: MW Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Logan, Utah
- Venue: Merlin Olsen Field at Maverik Stadium
Watch college football live, along with tons of other live sports and TV, with a free trial to Fubo.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Colorado State vs. Utah State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Check out the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Colorado State Moneyline
|Utah State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Colorado State (-1.5)
|63.5
|-125
|+105
|Bet on this game with BetMGM
|FanDuel
|Colorado State (-1.5)
|64.5
|-128
|+106
|Bet on this game with FanDuel
Week 6 Odds
- Nebraska vs Illinois
- Maryland vs Ohio State
- Virginia Tech vs Florida State
- LSU vs Missouri
- Syracuse vs North Carolina
- UCF vs Kansas
- South Florida vs UAB
- Alabama vs Texas A&M
- Oklahoma vs Texas
- Kansas State vs Oklahoma State
Colorado State vs. Utah State Betting Trends
- Colorado State has a record of 2-1-0 against the spread this season.
- Utah State has won one game against the spread this season.
- The Aggies have covered the spread once when an underdog by 1.5 points or more this year (in three opportunities).
Colorado State 2023 Futures Odds
|Odds
|Payout
|To Win the National Champ.
|+50000
|Bet $100 to win $50000
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly! Contact 1-800-GAMBLER if you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.