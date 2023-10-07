As of October 7 the Denver Broncos' odds of winning the Super Bowl are listed at +20000.

Broncos Super Bowl Odds

Odds to Win the AFC West: +2500

+2500 Odds to Win the Super Bowl: +20000

Broncos Super Bowl Odds Insights

The Broncos are 27th in the league in terms of their odds to win the Super Bowl (+20000), but only 32nd according to computer rankings.

In terms of their Super Bowl odds, the Broncos have had the fifth-biggest change this season, dropping from +4500 at the beginning to +20000.

Based on their moneyline odds, the Broncos have a 0.5% chance of winning the Super Bowl.

Denver Betting Insights

Denver hasn't won a game against the spread this season.

The Broncos have played four games this season and three of them have gone over the total.

The Broncos have won one of the three games they were favored on the moneyline this season (33.3%).

Denver lost the only game it has played as the underdog this season.

The Broncos sport the 15th-ranked offense this year (333.3 yards per game), and they've been less effective defensively, ranking worst with 461.5 yards allowed per game.

With 37.5 points allowed per game on defense, which ranks worst in the NFL, the Broncos have been forced to lean on their 10th-ranked offense (25 points per contest) to keep them competitive.

Broncos Impact Players

Russell Wilson has nine touchdown passes and two picks in four games, completing 67.4% for 1,014 yards (253.5 per game).

Wilson also has rushed for 70 yards and zero scores.

Marvin Mims has nine receptions for 242 yards (60.5 per game) and one touchdown in four games.

In four games, Courtland Sutton has 20 catches for 216 yards (54.0 per game) and three scores.

In four games, Brandon Johnson has seven receptions for 113 yards (28.3 per game) and three scores.

As a playmaker on defense, the Broncos' Jonathon Cooper has totaled 22 tackles, 2.0 TFL, and three sacks in his four games.

Broncos Player Futures

2023-24 Broncos NFL Schedule

Week Date Opponent Result Opp. Super Bowl Odds 1 September 10 Raiders L 17-16 +25000 2 September 17 Commanders L 35-33 +15000 3 September 24 @ Dolphins L 70-20 +1100 4 October 1 @ Bears W 31-28 +30000 5 October 8 Jets - +15000 6 October 12 @ Chiefs - +550 7 October 22 Packers - +6600 8 October 29 Chiefs - +550 BYE - - - - 10 November 13 @ Bills - +700 11 November 19 Vikings - +8000 12 November 26 Browns - +3500 13 December 3 @ Texans - +10000 14 December 10 @ Chargers - +2200 15 December 17 @ Lions - +1800 16 December 24 Patriots - +12500 17 December 31 Chargers - +2200 18 January 7 @ Raiders - +25000

Odds are current as of October 7 at 5:25 AM ET. Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.