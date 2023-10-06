Is there high school football on the schedule this week in Rio Blanco County, Colorado? You bet there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we provide info on how to watch the games in the article below.

Rio Blanco County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Rangely High School at West Grand High School

Game Time: 4:00 PM MT on October 6

Location: Kremmling, CO

Kremmling, CO Conference: Western Slope

Western Slope How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Meeker High School at Buena Vista High School