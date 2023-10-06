Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Pueblo County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:13 PM MDT
Mark your calendars for the high school football action happening in Pueblo County, Colorado this week. For a comprehensive list of the local high school games and how to watch them, read on.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Other Games in Colorado This Week
Pueblo County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Canon City High School at Pueblo County High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
TBD at Dolores Huerta Preparatory
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 7
- Location: Pueblo, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.