Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Mesa County This Week
Published: Oct. 3, 2023 at 9:17 PM MDT|Updated: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:12 PM MDT
Mesa County, Colorado has high school football games on the schedule this week, and the inside scoop on how to stream them is available in this article.
Mesa County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Friday
Palisade High School at Eagle Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Gypsum, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Soroco High School at Plateau Valley High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Collbran, CO
- Conference: Western Slope
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Central High School at Loveland High School
- Game Time: 11:00 AM MT on October 7
- Location: Loveland, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
