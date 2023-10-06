Is there high school football on the docket this week in Jefferson County, Colorado? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Jefferson County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Friday

Wheat Ridge High School at Conifer High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

Location: Conifer, CO

Conference: Jefferson County

Jefferson County How to Stream: Watch Here

Forge Christian High School at Berthoud High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

Location: Berthoud, CO

Berthoud, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Faith Christian Academy Middle School at Berthoud High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

Location: Berthoud, CO

Berthoud, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Strasburg High School at Denver Christian School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6

Location: Lakewood, CO

Lakewood, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Green Mountain High School at Evergreen High School

Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on October 6

Location: Evergreen, CO

Conference: Jefferson County

Jefferson County How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Clear Creek High School at Platte Canyon High School