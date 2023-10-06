Is there high school football on the docket this week in Jefferson County, Colorado? Of course there is. To ensure you don't miss a snap, we provide details on how to stream the games in the article below.

    Friday

    Wheat Ridge High School at Conifer High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Conifer, CO
    • Conference: Jefferson County
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forge Christian High School at Berthoud High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Berthoud, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Faith Christian Academy Middle School at Berthoud High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Berthoud, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Strasburg High School at Denver Christian School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Lakewood, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Green Mountain High School at Evergreen High School

    • Game Time: 7:30 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Evergreen, CO
    • Conference: Jefferson County
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Clear Creek High School at Platte Canyon High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 7
    • Location: Bailey, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

