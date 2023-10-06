There is high school football competition in Chaffee County, Colorado this week, and info on how to watch these matchups is available in this article.

Other Games in Colorado This Week

    • Chaffee County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Salida High School at Delta High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Delta, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Meeker High School at Buena Vista High School

    • Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 7
    • Location: Buena Vista, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

