If you live in Baca County, Colorado and like to stay on top of all the local high school football action, you've come to the right place. Below, we offer all the info you need for how to watch the games this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

  • Denver County
  • Larimer County
  • Weld County
  • Washington County
  • Kit Carson County
  • Douglas County
  • Broomfield County
  • Adams County
  • Arapahoe County

    • Baca County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Friday

    Cheyenne Wells High School at Walsh High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Walsh, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Saturday

    Holly High School at Springfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 7
    • Location: Springfield, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    © 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.