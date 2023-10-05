Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Washington County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:11 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Washington County, Colorado this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.
Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Washington County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Otis High School at Stratton High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5
- Location: Stratton, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Saturday
Akron High School at Dayspring Christian Academy
- Game Time: 1:00 PM MT on October 7
- Location: Greeley, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
