Don't miss the high school fooball games happening in Washington County, Colorado this week. Details on how to stream all of the gridiron action can be found below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Colorado This Week

Washington County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

Thursday

Otis High School at Stratton High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5

7:00 PM MT on October 5 Location: Stratton, CO

Stratton, CO How to Stream: Watch Here

Saturday

Akron High School at Dayspring Christian Academy