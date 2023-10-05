Chicago (0-4) rides a four-game losing streak into a matchup with (-) on Thursday, October 5, 2023 at FedExField. The Commanders are listed as favorites in this one, with the spread sitting at 6 points. The over/under is set at 44.5 in the outing.

Interested in live betting the Commanders/Bears game this week? Here are some stats and trends to help assist you with your in-game bets.

Commanders vs. Bears Quarter-By-Quarter Betting Tips

1st Quarter

At the end of the first quarter this year, the Commanders have been winning one time, have been behind two times, and have been knotted up one time.

Washington's offense is averaging 4.3 points in the first quarter this year. Defensively, it is allowing 8.5 points on average in the first quarter.

The Bears have had the lead one time and have trailed three times at the end of the first quarter this year.

2nd Quarter

The Commanders have outscored their opponent in the second quarter in three games this season, and they've lost in the second quarter in one game.

Washington's offense is averaging 7.8 points in the second quarter this season. On the other side of the ball, it is allowing 4.8 points on average in the second quarter.

The Bears have won the second quarter one time, been outscored two times, and been knotted up one time in four games this year.

3rd Quarter

In four games this season, the Commanders have won the third quarter one time, been outscored two times, and been knotted up one time.

On offense, Washington is averaging 1.8 points in the third quarter (28th-ranked) this season. It is surrendering 4.3 points on average in the third quarter (15th-ranked) on defense.

Out of four games this year, the Bears have lost the third quarter three times and tied one time.

4th Quarter

In four games this year, the Commanders have been outscored in the fourth quarter one time and won three times.

Washington's offense is averaging 12 points in the fourth quarter this year. On the other side of the ball, it is giving up 8.3 points on average in that quarter.

In terms of fourth-quarter scoring, the Bears have won that quarter in three games and have lost that quarter in one game.

Commanders vs. Bears Half-By-Half Scoring Trends

1st Half

In four games this season, the Commanders have been winning after the first half two times and have been losing after the first half two times.

The Bears have led after the first half one time (0-1 in those games) and have been behind after the first half three times (0-3) through four games this year.

2nd Half

In four games this year, the Commanders have lost the second half two times and won two times.

Washington's offense is averaging 13.8 points in the second half this year. On defense, it is surrendering 12.5 points on average in the second half.

Through four games this season, the Bears have outscored their opponent in the second half two times, lost one time, and been knotted up one time.

