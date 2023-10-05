Colorado High School Football Schedule, Live Streams in Broomfield County This Week
Published: Oct. 2, 2023 at 9:10 PM MDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Broomfield County, Colorado this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.
Broomfield County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week
Thursday
Legacy High School at Prairie View High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5
- Location: Henderson, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Friday
TBD at Holy Family High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
Aurora Central High School at Broomfield High School
- Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
- Location: Broomfield, CO
- How to Stream: Watch Here
