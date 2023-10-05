Rally behind your favorite local high school football team in Broomfield County, Colorado this week by tuning in and catching every play. Info on how to watch all of the high-school action can be located below.

Other Games in Colorado This Week

  • Larimer County
  • Weld County

    • Broomfield County, Colorado High School Football Games This Week

    Thursday

    Legacy High School at Prairie View High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 5
    • Location: Henderson, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Friday

    TBD at Holy Family High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Broomfield, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Aurora Central High School at Broomfield High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM MT on October 6
    • Location: Broomfield, CO
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

