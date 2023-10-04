Top Player Prop Bets for Twins vs. Blue Jays AL Wild Card Series Game 2 on October 4, 2023
Player prop bet odds for Max Kepler, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and others are available when the Minnesota Twins host the Toronto Blue Jays at Target Field on Wednesday (at 4:38 PM ET).
Bet on this matchup or its props with BetMGM!
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Twins vs. Blue Jays Game Info
- When: Wednesday, October 4, 2023 at 4:38 PM ET
- Where: Target Field in Minneapolis, Minnesota
- How to Watch on TV: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch the MLB on Fubo!
Read More About This Game
MLB Props Today: Minnesota Twins
Sonny Gray Props
- Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -105)
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: +120)
Gray Stats
- Sonny Gray (8-8) will take to the mound for the Twins and make his 33rd start of the season.
- He has earned a quality start 17 times in 32 starts this season.
- Gray has started 32 games this season, and he's lasted five or more innings 28 times. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.
- He has finished seven appearances without allowing an earned run in 32 chances this season.
- Among qualified pitchers this season, the 33-year-old's 2.74 ERA ranks third, 1.141 WHIP ranks 15th, and 9.0 K/9 ranks 24th.
Gray Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|IP
|H
|R
|ER
|K
|BB
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 28
|4.0
|3
|1
|1
|4
|1
|vs. Angels
|Sep. 23
|6.0
|4
|1
|1
|8
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 17
|7.0
|5
|0
|0
|6
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 11
|4.0
|6
|2
|1
|5
|1
|at Guardians
|Sep. 5
|6.0
|6
|3
|3
|4
|2
Check out the latest odds and place your bets on any of Sonny Gray's player props with BetMGM.
Max Kepler Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +110)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)
Kepler Stats
- Kepler has 22 doubles, two triples, 24 home runs, 45 walks and 66 RBI (114 total hits). He has stolen one base.
- He's slashing .260/.332/.484 so far this season.
- Kepler will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is hitting .500 with a double, a home run, two walks and four RBI.
Kepler Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Oct. 1
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 30
|1-for-4
|1
|1
|3
|4
|0
|at Rockies
|Sep. 29
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|0
|vs. Athletics
|Sep. 27
|4-for-4
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
Carlos Correa Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Correa Stats
- Carlos Correa has 29 doubles, two triples, 18 home runs, 59 walks and 65 RBI (118 total hits).
- He has a slash line of .230/.312/.399 on the season.
Correa Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|vs. Blue Jays
|Oct. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|at White Sox
|Sep. 17
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|at White Sox
|Sep. 16
|1-for-2
|1
|0
|1
|1
|at White Sox
|Sep. 15
|2-for-5
|2
|0
|1
|3
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 12
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|1
Bet on player props for Max Kepler, Carlos Correa or other Twins players with BetMGM.
Buy officially licensed gear for your favorite teams and players at Fanatics!
MLB Props Today: Toronto Blue Jays
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -233)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)
Guerrero Stats
- Guerrero has 30 doubles, 26 home runs, 67 walks and 94 RBI (159 total hits). He has swiped five bases.
- He's slashed .264/.345/.444 so far this season.
Guerrero Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Oct. 3
|1-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 30
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 29
|3-for-4
|3
|0
|0
|5
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 28
|1-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 27
|0-for-3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
George Springer Props
- Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -238)
- Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +125)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)
Springer Stats
- George Springer has 25 doubles, a triple, 21 home runs, 60 walks and 72 RBI (157 total hits). He's also stolen 18 bases.
- He has a .256/.326/.403 slash line so far this season.
Springer Recent Games
|Opponent
|Date
|H/AB
|R
|HR
|RBI
|TB
|SB
|at Twins
|Oct. 3
|0-for-5
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 30
|2-for-5
|0
|0
|1
|3
|0
|vs. Rays
|Sep. 29
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 28
|3-for-5
|1
|0
|0
|4
|0
|vs. Yankees
|Sep. 27
|0-for-4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Bet on player props for Vladimir Guerrero Jr., George Springer or other Blue Jays players with BetMGM.
Not all offers available in all states. Please gamble responsibly. If you or someone you know has developed a gambling problem or addiction, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.